River Dragons Add Goalie Trepanier

August 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons added depth in goal today with the signing of Phil-Antoine Trepanier for the 2024 FPHL season.

The 20-year-old netminder from Magog, Quebec just finished his junior hockey career in the MJAHL, splitting time between the Miramichi Timberwolves and Pictou County Crushers. With the Crushers Trepanier led the team to a post-season berth and compiled a 20-11-0 record in the regular season to go with a 1-1-1 mark in the playoffs.

Trepanier also appeared in nine games with the USPHL Premier's Carolina Junior Hurricanes in 2022-23, going 6-1-0 with a 2.30 GAA and .931 save percentage. He also appeared in three playoff games with a 1-2-0 mark, 2.33 GAA and .929 save percentage.

Trepanier joins his River Dragons teammates for training camp starting in October. The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

