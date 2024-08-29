Khaden Henry Saddles up in Binghamton

August 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud announce the signing of forward, Khaden Henry, ahead of the 2024-25 season. Henry played last season at Morrisville State College and appeared in 13 games for the Mustangs hockey team.

The 22-year-old from Markham, Ontario, had played north of the border his entire hockey career until the previous season. Henry played in 115 games in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, recording 24 goals and 46 assists. He will rejoin his former Mustangs teammate, Cam Clark and Chris Mott this season with the Black Bears, bringing the total number of former SUNY Morrisville players to four (Anderson).

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2024

Khaden Henry Saddles up in Binghamton - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.