Crossroads Social House Returns, Named Coach's Show Location for 24-25

August 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that Crossroads Social House will be returning as a corporate partner for the 2024-2025 season and expanding its partnership with the team for year two.

Crossroads will be the official host of the new, expanded Blue Ridge Bobcats Coach's Show. Crossroads will host live editions of the program, featuring host Brett Wiseman, head coach Vojtech Zemlicka and a different player guest each week throughout the 2024-2025 season. Fans can get up close and personal news and insight on their favorite team and enjoy all that Crossroads has to offer.

"We wanted a live venue to host our coach's show this season, and Crossroads is the perfect venue for it," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Crossroads has delicious food, refreshing drinks and a lively atmosphere, all of which are a perfect fit for the show and a great place for our fans to hang out and enjoy it each week."

Crossroads will also be hosting a Season Ticket Holder Pickup Party on October 8th. The event will feature the first live episode of the Bobcats revamped Coach's Show.

Crossroads is conveniently located in the heart of Wytheville at 180 Dominion Street inside the Wytheville Commons shopping center next to Walmart. Crossroads offerings of "Drinks, Food and Fun" include an expansive menu, bowling, laser tag, jump and party zones, an arcade, and more. Crossroads is open Monday thru Thursday: 1pm to 9pm, Friday: 1pm to 11pm, Saturday: 11am to 11pm and Sunday: 1pm to 7pm. The Jump zone opens at 1pm daily (except for Saturday, when it opens at 11am) and closes one hour prior to the store nightly.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Half and full season ticket packages are now on sale. Fans can select their seats from the new 3,650 capacity during "Pick Your Seat" day Sept. 6 from 11a-7p. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. "Rivalry 6-pack" and "Dawg Pack" ticket plans are also now on sale. To purchase ticket packages, call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

