River Dragons Acquire Mitch Atkins in Trade with Dashers

Forward Mitch Atkins with the Danville Dashers

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have made a trade with the Danville Dashers today to acquire forward Mitch Atkins in exchange for forward Parker Moskal.

Atkins is a Kitchener, Ontario native who has been in pro hockey for the last two seasons in both the FPHL and SPHL. His SPHL stops have seen him play in Evansville, Birmingham and Fayetteville. This last season he split time between Elmira and Danville of the FPHL where he appeared in 36 games and registered 43 points.

"Atkins is a guy where every time I have seen him play I'm impressed" River Dragons play-by-play voice Zak DeBeaussaert said. "His numbers tell you he can produce and score goals but more so than that his 200-foot game is something that I think will be very good for this team to have a good forward capable of playing strong defensively."

Atkins is an alumnus of Elmira College in the NCAA D-III ranks for three years and prior to that was a force of nature in the junior ranks. His time in the GOJHL with Brantford, Waterloo and Cambridge among others saw him take home a GOJHL championship with Waterloo in 2013-14 and many personal accolades including All-Star game MVP in the 14-15 season.

