Will LaPorte Excited for Season, New and Familiar Faces

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are thrilled to welcome another important member to this year's team- Will Laporte has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2020-21 season.

"Firstly I just want to say how excited I am to be a Dasher! We have an abundance of talent with our current roster," Laporte told Dasher media. "I have played with or against lots of these guys and I am thrilled to suit up and battle with each and everyone of them day in and day out!"

Laporte, a 30 year old forward from North Bay, Ontario, Canada, joined the Dashers following a trade with the Columbus River Dragons earlier in the offseason. Last yeat with Columbus he tallied up four goals and five assists.

Prior to joining Columbus last season, Laporte spent time in the FPHL in 2010-11 with former teams Rome and Thousand Islands, before moving to play overseas in Sweden.

"I know coach Gill personally and he is exactly what this organization needs," LaPorte added. "His compete-level is second to none. I'm extremely confident playing under him, and I expect this club to be a top contender this season. He coaches with extreme passion."

Laporte spoke glowingly not only about Coach Gill--- but the new (and familiar) faces that now call Danville home. and his compete level is second to none.

"I'm Looking forward to reuniting with guys like A.J Tesoriero, and Zach Pease who are former teammates of mine and some of the hardest working players I've seen," Laporte added. "Vlad & Yuri Lomakin who I like to call the Russian Sedin's will be two of our top players, I'm super excited to be able to play with them again."

Laporte and the Dashers, both familiar faces and new teammates, are eagerly preparing ahead of the new season with Coach Gill, and we'll keepn you updated, and have even more signings, trades and re-signings to come.

Laporte had one more message to fans---"To all the fans and boosters, I can't wait to meet each and everyone of you! I promise it will be an action packed season and we will be making a run at a championship this year!"

