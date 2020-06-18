Dashers Acquire Offensive Powerhouse Parker Moskal in Columbus Trade

June 18, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers today have completed a trade with the Columbus River Dragons to acquire forward Parker Moskal in exchange for forward Mitch Atkins.

Moskal is going into his third year as a professional player and has made a name for himself as a dangerous offensive presence in the league. With Columbus alone last season he tallied 33 points in just 12 games for a 2.75 points per game average. In his FPHL career he has amassed 96 points in 46 games putting him just over two points per game.

Dashers head coach Gary Gill knows how big of a get this is for Danville and a roster he is attempting to build up to contention in year one.

"We are very excited to get a player of Parker's caliber joining the Dashers" Gill said. "He's gritty, takes the puck to the net and definitely can score, sometimes at will. He will definitely be an immediate impact for our club and will become a fan favorite of Dasher nation."

On top of being a playmaker in the FPHL, Moskal also made his SPHL debut last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, appearing in five games.

This trade marks the second transaction swap the River Dragons and Dashers have made this offseason. The Dashers previously acquired forward Will Laporte and goaltender Ryland Pashovitz last month from Columbus.

It is also the second trade in as many days for Danville with forward Jesse Neher being sent to Elmira in exchange for forward Zach Pease yesterday, a player Gill has worked with extensively in the past.

Don't miss out on seeing Moskal, Pease or any of your other favorite returning Dashers players this season by getting in with a season ticket plan! Packages are available by calling (217) 213-8939, and make sure to follow the Dashers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date with everything the team is doing this offseason.

