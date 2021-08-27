River Cats Unveil 2022 Home Schedule at Sutter Health Park
August 27, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - Sutter Health Park will host the only three-time Triple-A Champion Sacramento River Cats for a full and expanded schedule in 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the River Cats had their 2020 season cancelled and their 2021 campaign delayed and shortened, as well.
"After having two seasons impacted by the pandemic, we could not be more excited about a full and expanded 2022 schedule!" exclaimed River Cats general manager, Chip Maxson. "We can't wait to bring back Sacramento favorites like our July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza, Star Wars Night, and new in 2022, a Marvel themed game!"
The River Cats will begin at their West Sacramento home on Tuesday, April 5 playing host to the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros), who will be making their California debut as a Triple-A club. The six-game series will kick off Sacramento's 22nd season in the Capital City, and seventh since becoming affiliated with the San Francisco Giants.
After a series with the archrival-affiliated Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) beginning April 19, the Battle of the Bay returns to Sutter Health Park as the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) visit the River Cats for a six-game series starting May 3. The Aviators will return again on August 15 for three games and a final time on September 6 for six more.
The River Cats will host the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) for a six-game set finishing on Memorial Day weekend, and will welcome their closest neighbors the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) for three games over Fourth of July weekend.
Additional holidays and games of note include, Cinco de Mayo on May 5, Mother's Day on May 8, and Independence Eve Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3. A full promotional calendar will be released prior to the season.
Fans will be able to enjoy 36 weekend dates at Sutter Health Park including 25 fireworks shows. The full home schedule is now available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and start times, which will be available at a later date, are subject to change.
Membership plans and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.
