Tacoma Tees off with Four Homers Before Beating Bees with Bottom Nine Single

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (55-42) took the series-opener at Cheney Stadium, walking off the Salt Lake Bees (43-53) 7-6 on Thursday. Tacoma surrendered a six-run lead, but Jose Godoy played hero, giving the Rainiers their fourth walk-off win of the season.

Jose Marmolejos continued his monster year with a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. His 23rd home run gave Tacoma a 1-0 lead.

The Rainiers continued to add on in the bottom of the third with back-to-back jacks. Marcus Wilson launched a two-run shot (his first home run with the Rainiers) and Donnie Walton (who is now 28 for his last 64 for a .438 average) followed suit with a solo blast. Although this was the ninth time Tacoma has gone back-to-back, this is the first time either Wilson or Walton has been involved.

Sam Travis blasted the Rainiers' fourth home run of the game, scoring Kevin Paldo (walk) to give Tacoma a 6-0 advantage. The Bees got on the board with a leadoff homer from Jose Rojas in the fifth, cutting the lead to five runs.

Salt Lake continued their comeback in the seventh. Rojas and Scott Schebler picked up RBI singles, bringing the Bees within three. Jake Gatewood tacked on another run with a sac fly, bringing the score to 6-4. The Bees completed their late push in the top of the ninth when Preston Palmeiro drove in two, tying the game 6-6.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Godoy delivered a walkoff single to left, giving the Rainiers a 7-6 victory.

Ryan Weber worked another quality start, pitching six innings of one-run ball for Tacoma, allowing only two hits while striking out six (no walks). The Rainiers improved to 5-0 in games started by Weber. Tacoma relievers Brian Schlitter and Jimmy Yacabonis put together 1.2 scoreless innings of one-hit ball. On the other side, Bees' bullpen arms Ben Rowen and Jimmy Herget combined for three shutout innings.

The Rainiers will be back in action Friday at 7:05 at Cheney Stadium for game two of the series against the Bees. Tacoma will send RHP Asher Wojciechowski to the hill, while LHP Packy Naughton will get the start for Salt Lake.

