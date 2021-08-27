Aces Notes

First pitch for tonight's game at Sutter Health Park is slated for 6:00 p.m. PT

There's No Place Like Home:

- The Aces moved to 9-1-6 in series this year after taking five of six contests against the Salt Lake Bees and extending their first-place edge over the Tacoma Rainiers to four games. The Biggest Little City's team has won nine of its 12 contests on the road since Aug. 12.

- Reno swept a pair of doubleheaders from the same team in the same series for the first time in franchise history. With no known record of two doubleheader sweeps in the same set in Minor League Baseball, the Majors have had 23 instances of the feat since 1961, with the most recent coming on July 28-29, 1997, according to MLBSweeps.com. The Milwaukee Brewers took all four games against the Toronto Blue Jays in back-to-back doubleheaders, winning by the following scores; 1-0, 9-3, 2-0, and 4-2.

- Humberto Castellanos tossed 101 pitches in game one of the Aug. 23 doubleheader to pick up his first career complete-game win, going a personal-best seven innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts. Reno has won six straight contests when the right-hander takes the hill.

- In its six games in Salt Lake, the opposition was hitting just .240 off of Reno's pitchers. Twelve of the 18 pitchers that made an appearance against the Bees recorded an ERA under four while nine did not allow an earned run.

- Entering tonight's game, the Aces are 19 hits away from being the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the 1,000-hit plateau.

If I Were the King(s) of the Forest:

- Henry Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .401/.465/.686 slash line while going 55-for-137 at the dish in 38 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 17 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .391/.429/.766 with nine doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 17 runs scored. Ramos ranks second Triple-A with his .366 batting average and has not dipped under .300 since June 12.

- Since the start of August, Ildemaro Vargas is slashing .384/.457/.571 with 27 hits, seven doubles and two home runs to go with 16 tallies and 11 RBIs. Vargas is just eight base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau. The Aces' infielder is also 19 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272.

- Seth Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 24-for-70 (.343) at the dish with four home runs, five doubles, 16 RBIs and eight runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman ranks first in Triple-A West in extra-base hits (45), second in doubles (30) and third in run scored (63).

- Jake McCarthy has been a staple in the Aces' lineup over the last 11 games, slashing .341/.386/.829 with five homers, a pair of triples, 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored. The 24-year-old has racked a hot bat since July 4 where he was hitting a measly .128 through his first 10 starts with Reno. McCarthy bumped his batting average by over 100 points to .262 through his next 40 appearances. The D-Backs' prospect also took sole possession of first place in Triple-A with seven triples.

You're the Best Friends Anybody Ever Had:

- Sacramento enters the series having lost seven of its last 10 and sit 16.5 games behind Reno.

- Ramos will square off against his brother, No. 4-rated Giants' prospect Heliot, for the second time this season. Henry rattled off four RBIs and five runs scored with his 9-for-21 showing (.429), including a home run over his brother's head in left on July 29. Heliot put forth a 7-for-20 performance (.350) with four RBIs and three runs scored.

- Luis Frias will look to build upon his successful Triple-A debut with his first outing against Sacramento. The right-hander went six innings against Salt Lake on Aug. 20, allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out seven Bees.

- Scott Kazmir will make his third start against the Aces this season, boasting a 1-0 record and allowing a combined four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in 10.0 innings of work. The left-hander has struggled since his last outing against Reno on June 29, posting an 0-2 mark while surrendering 11 runs on 13 hits in 12.1 frames of actions. Kazmir has not made it past the fourth inning in each of his last five starts.

Somewhere Over the Rainbow:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .291 batting average and 981 hits while ranking third with 667 runs scored The Biggest Little City's squad is also tied or out-hitting the Cleveland Indians (976), Chicago Cubs (966) Texas Rangers (958), New York Mets (951) and Seattle Mariners (935) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- The Aces are one of six teams to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 241 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .312 batting average, 337 hits, 51 home runs, 63 doubles and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 241 tallies and .312 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has one more run than Carolina with 240 and 31 more points than second-best Quad City with a .281 mark.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games they erase a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

