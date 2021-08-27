Texas Rangers Call up Round Rock Express RHP Glenn Otto

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - An Otto-matic promotion! The Texas Rangers have selected the contract of Round Rock Express RHP Glenn Otto, the club announced on Friday afternoon. Otto is scheduled to start in tonight's 7:05 p.m. contest between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros at Globe Life Field in what will be his major league debut.

Otto emerged as one of Round Rock's top arms since joining the club on July 31 from the New York Yankees organization. In four total starts with the E-Train, the Spring, Texas native has posted a 2-1 record to go along with a 2.70 ERA (6 ER/20.0 IP). He has struck out 19 and walked just seven against his Triple-A West League competition while limiting his opponents to a .188 batting average and 1.00 WHIP.

The 25-year-old was recently named the Triple-A West League Pitcher of the Week after holding the Oklahoma City Dodgers scoreless on just one hit in 6.0 strong innings of a 7-3 Express win on August 14 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Otto faced just one over the minimum, racking up six strikeouts along the way. He needed only 80 pitches to complete his scoreless outing, with 58 landing in the strike zone.

The righty has posted at least 6.0 scoreless innings with five or more strikeouts in five of his 16 starts this season. On the year, he is 9-4 with a 3.20 ERA (34 ER/95.2 IP) in 17 games, including 16 starts, with Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Round Rock. He has tallied a career-high 134 strikeouts to just 24 walks while holding his opponents to a .210 batting average and a 1.01 WHIP.

Otto was acquired by the Rangers on July 29 from the New York Yankees in a deal that sent OF Joey Gallo to the Bronx and INF Ezequiel Duran, INF Trevor Hauver and INF Josh Smith to the Texas organization. In five previous minor league seasons, all within the Yankees organization, Otto went 14-7 with a 3.08 ERA (59 ER/172.1 IP), 232 strikeouts and 68 walks. He was drafted by New York in the fifth round of the 2017 June Draft out of Rice University.

