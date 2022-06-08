River Cats to Host PLAY BALL Weekend June 10-12

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the defending National League West champion San Francisco Giants, are encouraging the next generation of baseball fans to bring a glove and ball to Sutter Health Park this weekend.

Kids and their guardians have the opportunity to play catch on the same grass as Heliot Ramos, Sean Hjelle, David Villar, and more future Giants as part of the MLB's PLAY BALL Weekend.

The goal of PLAY BALL Weekend is to reach the next wave of younger, diverse fans by fostering Baseball and Softball communities, and driving engagement in order to ensure the long-term health of our sport.

The first 100 kids, and their guardians, at the upcoming Orange Friday are welcomed onto the Sutter Health Park field for a pregame catch session. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the pregame catch on the field will start at 6 p.m. (PT) with the line starting at the bottom of section 120. After the fun on the field, stick around for postgame fireworks.

If unable to attend Friday's game, come out on June 12 for Sunday Funday, which in addition to the staple postgame kids running the bases, will also offer the opportunity for catch on the field. Lineup at section 104 and take the field once the final out is made.

The River Cats are currently taking on the division-rival Reno Aces in a six-game series at Sutter Health Park.

The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Single game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now along with season ticket memberships. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), email tickets@rivercats.com, or visit rivercats.com.

