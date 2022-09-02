River Cats Score 10 Unanswered As Huang, Bullpen Stifle Rainiers For Thursday Dub

September 2, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Tacoma, Wash. - One day after coming from behind to win a 12-11 slugfest, righty Wei-Chieh Huang (2-2) and the Sacramento River Cats (57-69) dominated the Tacoma Rainiers (58-68) in a 10-1 victory on Thursday.

Originally down 1-0 in the second, Sacramento stormed Tacoma lefty Tommy Milone (3-1) with four runs. With the bases loaded and no outs, right fielder Austin Dean tied the game with an RBI walk.

Two batters later, shortstop Dixon Machado gave Sacramento its first lead with a bases-clearing three-run double.

Center fielder Bryce Johnson had a record-tying day at the plate, going 0-for-1 with a run, an RBI, a stolen base, and five walks. The five free passes tied the franchise record set by outfielder Steven Duggar on July 26, 2019 vs Tacoma.

Third baseman Jason Vosler, who had four hits on Wednesday, went 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, and an RBI on Thursday.

A first-inning solo homer was the only blemish against Huang, who struck out six while allowing the one run on four hits and no walks in 5.0 innings. The 28-year-old is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA, 24 strikeouts, a 0.97 WHIP, and a .181 opposing batting average over 23.2 innings since Aug. 3.

Four River Cats relievers tossed a scoreless inning each, combining to allow just one hit and no walks while striking out seven.

Righty Ronnie Williams (1-0, 5.54) will try to make it three in a row with a win on Friday. He'll take on lefty Roenis Elias (1-2, 5.74) at 7:05 p.m. (PT) Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Designated hitter Yermín Mercedes made it 7-1 in the sixth with a 111.0 MPH exit velocity RBI single to plate Machado. Mercedes finished 2-for-6 with two RBIs.

Left fielder Heliot Ramos, another one of Wednesday's heroes, notched his second straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a run.

Righty RJ Dabovich, the Giants' No. 20 prospect on MLB Pipeline, struck out two in a perfect inning of relief.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.