River Cats Cruise to Series Lead on Thursday

Tacoma Rainiers Kyle Lewis at bat

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (58-68) fell behind two games to one in their weeklong series with the Sacramento River Cats (57-69), with a 10-1 setback on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma remains ahead in the season series with the 'Cats, 12-9.

A 1-0 first inning lead for the Rainiers was short-lived. Kyle Lewis stroked his seventh Triple-A homer to left field with two out.

Sacramento surged ahead 4-1 in the visiting second, during a nine-batter inning. Amidst three hits and three walks, Dixon Machado delivered the big blow, a bases loaded double that scored three. It was 5-1 River Cats after three innings; Jason Vosler scored following a leadoff double on an Austin Dean RBI single.

In the fourth Bryce Johnson walked, stole second base and scored on a Jason Krizan RBI single. Yermin Mercedes and Vosler rapped consecutive RBI singles in the sixth, making the score 8-1. Johnson walked five times in the ballgame.

River Cats RHP Wei-Chieh Huang worked five complete innings, scattering only four hits without a walk. He struck out six, and the run against him was earned.

Trailing 9-1 in the seventh, Mercedes got the visitors to double-digits with his second run-scoring knock.

Tacoma outfielder Marcus Wilson moved in from right field to pitch the ninth, and tossed a scoreless inning with a groundout, walk, fly out and a swinging strikeout (of Mercedes). It was Wilson's first career appearance on the mound, as a professional.

Game four of the series will be on Friday night, 7:05 at Cheney Stadium. LHP Roenis Elias (Tacoma) vs. RHP Ronnie Williams (Sacramento) is the probable pitching matchup.

