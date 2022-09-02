Reno Stumbles in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (70-57) reached within three late but could not bridge the gap in a 5-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (63-64) Friday night in front of 5,908 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, the Aces maintain a 15-7 record against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Trailing 5-1 in the eighth, the Aces reached within three when Seth Beer drove an RBI double to center, but the Aces could not get any closer in the defeat.

The loss was charged to Drey Jameson (L, 5-11) after the Ball State product allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Aces Notables:

Seth Beer: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI.

Jancarlos Cintron: 3-for-4, 2B, R.

Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4.

Blake Workman: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K's.

Reno continues its six-game homestand against Las Vegas through Sunday, September 4. After the homestand, the Aces will travel to Utah to take on the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, starting Tuesday, September 6. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

Aviators starting lineup:

Mickey McDonald (CF), Beau Taylor (C), Jordan Diaz (1B), David MacKinnon (3B), Billy McKinney (DH), Nate Mondou (2B), Kevin Smith (SS), Vince Fernandez (RF), Dalton Kelly (LF), Ty Damron (P),

Aces starting lineup:

Dominic Fletcher (CF), Jancarlos Cintron (2B), Jordan Luplow (RF), Seth Beer (DH), Buddy Kennedy (3B), Jose Herrera (C), Dominic Miroglio (1B), Jake Hager (SS), Camden Duzenack (LF), Drey

Jameson (P),

Umpires -- HP: Tom Hanahan. 1B: Erich Bacchus. 3B: Mark Stewart.

Gametime Weather: 92 degrees, Clear

Wind: 13 mph, Varies

First pitch by Drey Jameson at 6:35 PM local time.

Aviators 1st (Aviators 1, Aces 0) -- Mickey McDonald grounds out to Dominic Miroglio. Beau Taylor reaches on ïÂ¬Âelding error by Drey Jameson. Jordan Diaz grounds out, Buddy Kennedy to

Dominic Miroglio, Beau Taylor to 2nd. David MacKinnon hits a ground rule double to right ïÂ¬Âeld, Beau Taylor scores. Billy McKinney struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Aces 1st (Aviators 1, Aces 0) -- Dominic Fletcher grounds out, Kevin Smith to Jordan Diaz. Jancarlos Cintron singles to center ïÂ¬Âeld. Jordan Luplow grounds into double play, Kevin Smith to Nate

Mondou to Jordan Diaz, Jancarlos Cintron out at 2nd, Jordan Luplow out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Aviators 2nd (Aviators 3, Aces 0) -- Nate Mondou singles to left ïÂ¬Âeld. Kevin Smith singles to left-center ïÂ¬Âeld, Kevin Smith out at 2nd on the throw, Camden Duzenack to Jancarlos Cintron to

Dominic Miroglio, Nate Mondou to 3rd. Vince Fernandez hits a home run to right ïÂ¬Âeld on a 0-0 pitch, Nate Mondou scores. Dalton Kelly grounds out, Jake Hager to Dominic Miroglio. Mickey

McDonald singles up the middle. Beau Taylor walks, Mickey McDonald to 2nd. Jordan Diaz grounds out, Jancarlos Cintron to Dominic Miroglio.

(2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Aces 2nd (Aviators 3, Aces 0) -- Seth Beer lines out to Vince Fernandez. Buddy Kennedy singles to center ïÂ¬Âeld. Jose Herrera walks, Buddy Kennedy to 2nd. Dominic Miroglio ïÂ¬Âies out to Vince

Fernandez, Buddy Kennedy to 3rd. Jake Hager grounds into a force out, Kevin Smith to Nate Mondou, Jose Herrera out at 2nd.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Aviators 3rd (Aviators 3, Aces 0) -- David MacKinnon grounds out, Jake Hager to Dominic Miroglio. Billy McKinney ïÂ¬Âies out to Dominic Fletcher. Nate Mondou singles through the hole at

second base, Nate Mondou out at 2nd on the throw, Jordan Luplow to Dominic Miroglio.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Aces 3rd (Aviators 3, Aces 0) -- Camden Duzenack pops out to Jordan Diaz. Dominic Fletcher grounds out, Nate Mondou to Jordan Diaz. Jancarlos Cintron singles to left-center ïÂ¬Âeld. Jordan

Luplow lines out to Vince Fernandez.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Aviators 4th (Aviators 3, Aces 0) -- Kevin Smith struck out looking. Vince Fernandez doubles to right ïÂ¬Âeld. Dalton Kelly grounds out, Jake Hager to Dominic Miroglio, Vince Fernandez to 3rd.

Mickey McDonald grounds out to Dominic Miroglio.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Aces 4th (Aviators 3, Aces 0) -- Seth Beer strikes out on foul tip. Buddy Kennedy singles to right ïÂ¬Âeld. Jose Herrera grounds into double play, Nate Mondou to Jordan Diaz, Buddy Kennedy out

at 2nd, Jose Herrera out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Aviators 5th (Aviators 5, Aces 0) -- Beau Taylor grounds out, Buddy Kennedy to Dominic Miroglio. Jordan Diaz grounds out, Buddy Kennedy to Dominic Miroglio. David MacKinnon walks. Billy

McKinney doubles to left-center ïÂ¬Âeld, David MacKinnon scores; Billy McKinney to 3rd. Nate Mondou doubles to left-center ïÂ¬Âeld, Billy McKinney scores. Kevin Smith strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Aces 5th (Aviators 5, Aces 0) -- Dominic Miroglio ïÂ¬Âies out to Vince Fernandez. Jake Hager strikes out swinging. Camden Duzenack doubles to left-center ïÂ¬Âeld. Dominic Fletcher strikes out

swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Aviators 6th (Aviators 5, Aces 0) -- Pitcher Change: Blake Workman replaces Drey Jameson. Vince Fernandez reaches on ïÂ¬Âelding error by Dominic Miroglio. Dalton Kelly grounds into double

play, Jancarlos Cintron to Jake Hager to Dominic Miroglio, Vince Fernandez out at 2nd, Dalton Kelly out at 1st. Mickey McDonald grounds out, Jake Hager to Dominic Miroglio.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)

Aces 6th (Aviators 5, Aces 1) -- Pitcher Change: Jake Walkinshaw replaces Ty Damron. Jancarlos Cintron doubles through the hole at shortstop. Jordan Luplow ïÂ¬Âies out to Dalton Kelly. Seth

Beer grounds out, Jake Walkinshaw to Kevin Smith to Jordan Diaz, Jancarlos Cintron to 3rd. Buddy Kennedy reaches on throwing error by Kevin Smith, Jancarlos Cintron scores. Jose Herrera

ïÂ¬Âies out to Dalton Kelly.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Aviators 7th (Aviators 5, Aces 1) -- Beau Taylor strikes out swinging. Jordan Diaz singles to right ïÂ¬Âeld. David MacKinnon doubles to right ïÂ¬Âeld, Jordan Diaz to 3rd. Billy McKinney strikes out

swinging. Nate Mondou grounds out, Jancarlos Cintron to Dominic Miroglio.

(0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Aces 7th (Aviators 5, Aces 1) -- Dominic Miroglio grounds out, Nate Mondou to Jordan Diaz. Jake Hager ïÂ¬Âies out to Dalton Kelly. Camden Duzenack grounds out, David MacKinnon to Jordan

Diaz.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Aviators 8th (Aviators 5, Aces 1) -- Pitcher Change: Mitchell Stumpo replaces Blake Workman. Kevin Smith ïÂ¬Âies out to Camden Duzenack. Vince Fernandez grounds out to Mitchell Stumpo.

Dalton Kelly grounds out, Jake Hager to Dominic Miroglio.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Aces 8th (Aviators 5, Aces 2) -- Dominic Fletcher pops out to Kevin Smith. Jancarlos Cintron grounds out to Jordan Diaz. Jordan Luplow walks. Seth Beer doubles to left-center ïÂ¬Âeld, Jordan

Luplow scores. Buddy Kennedy ïÂ¬Âies out to Dalton Kelly.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Aviators 9th (Aviators 5, Aces 2) -- Pitcher Change: JeïÂ¬Â Bain replaces Mitchell Stumpo. Mickey McDonald strikes out swinging. Beau Taylor lines out to Jake Hager. Jordan Diaz ïÂ¬Âies out to

Dominic Fletcher.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Aces 9th (Aviators 5, Aces 2) -- Jose Herrera grounds out to Jordan Diaz. Dominic Miroglio grounds out, Kevin Smith to Jordan Diaz. Jake Hager grounds out, Kevin Smith to Jordan Diaz.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

WP: Ty Damron (2 - 0)

LP: Drey Jameson (5 - 11)

SV: Jake Walkinshaw (1)

Time: 2:17

Attendance: 5,908

