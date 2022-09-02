Jimmy Endersby Strikes out 11 in Win over Albuquerque

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Jimmy Endersby set the Sugar Land Space Cowboys franchise record with 11 strikeouts Friday night, needing just five innings to do so.

The Space Cowboys won comfortably over the Albuquerque Isotopes, with Corey Julks and Taylor Jones each homering in a 9-2 win at Constellation Field.

Endersby's 11 strikeouts set the Space Cowboys franchise single-game record, surpassing the previous high of 10 strikeouts - twice accomplished by Hunter Brown and once by JP France.

The Space Cowboys scored five runs in the first thanks in part to an RBI double from Corey Julks and a two-run double from Edwin Diaz.

Jones hit his 10th home run of the year an inning later on a prodigious drive to straightaway left field. Marty Costes padded the lead in the fifth with an RBI single and Julks hit his 25th homer of the year with a two-run shot in the sixth.

Julks leads the Space Cowboys and is fifth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs. He matched Yainer Diaz for the most home runs of Houston Astros minor leaguers this season. Julks also stole his 19th base in the win. With one more stolen base he would join El Paso's Eguy Rosario as the only other player in the Pacific Coast League with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Colin McKee and Joe Record each fired two scoreless innings of relief behind Endersby. His 11 strikeouts were tied for the fourth most from a PCL pitcher in a game this season.

Albuquerque scored its runs on solo home runs from Sam Hilliard in the first and Coco Montes in the second.

The Space Cowboys and Isotopes continue their series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field with Chad Donato scheduled to face Riley Smith.

