Salt Lake Storms Back for Road Victory

After going hitless through the first seven innings and down 5-1, the Salt Lake Bees rallied with five runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth for an 8-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday night. The rally began with one out in the eighth when Torii Hunter Jr. broke up the no-hit bid with a single to right. He stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch and after Anthony Mulrine walked, both runners scored on a double by Jake Palomaki. After Kean Wong hit into a fielder's choice, Michael Stefanic doubled in Wong to pull the Bees to within one. Dillon Thomas tied the game with an RBI double to left and he scored the go ahead and eventual winning run on a single to right field by Jake Gatewood.

The Bees would add two insurance runs on RBI singles by Palomaki and Wong to extend their lead to three runs. Oliver Ortega worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning to earn the save. Jake Kalish (9-2), who just came off of a two month stint on the injured list, pitched a three up, three down seventh inning to pick up the win. Palomaki led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Hunter added two hits and three runs scored.

