Rising Through the Coaching Ranks with Greenville Triumph's Dave Dixon: USL All Access

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Greenville Triumph SC Head Coach Dave Dixon and reflect on his time leading clubs to success in USL League Two - and earning both a league title and Coach of the Year honors in the league - and discuss why the league has remained an important incubator for talent in the American landscape, and how his opportunity to lead Triumph came about after assistant coaching positions in both the USL Championship and League One.

Kerr and guest host Joe Malfa also discuss the surprise departure of Head Coach Danny Cruz from Louisville City FC on Tuesday afternoon and the remarkable resume he has put together over the past five seasons as the longest-tenured manager in the club's history, dig into why the U.S. Open Cup matters and deserves a bigger spotlight in the American soccer calendar, and give you the teams they're interested in watching this weekend as club identities around the USL Championship continue to form this season.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 18, 2026

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