Rincones Rocks Hops with 7-RBI Night

EUGENE, OR - The Ems plated ten runs for the second straight night. Slugger Diego Rincones was responsible for seven of them. The Eugene Emeralds (24-15) made it four-in-a-row on Friday, downing the Hillsboro Hops (16-22) by a final of 10-7 at PK Park.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Taylor Rashi (3-0, 4.82 ERA): 4.0 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 0 BB | 3 K

Losing Pitcher: Kyler Stout (0-2, 5.59 ERA): 1.0 IP | 3 H | 5 R | 1 ER | 3 BB | 0 K

Save: Tyler Schimpf (2): 1.0 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 0 K

HR(s): Eugene: Diego Rincones (5) | Hillsboro: Buddy Kennedy (5)

HOW IT HAPPENED: Friday night's affair felt a bit like déjà vu to start. Eugene took the game's first lead in the second inning when Jacob Gonzalez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play that scored a run from third, but Hillsboro roared back in the top of the third, batting around and plating five runs in the process to take a commanding 5-1 lead through just two-and-a-half innings.

Eugene immediately responded in the home half of the inning thanks to a bit of good fortune that came at the expense of Tyler Fitzgerald. Eugene's infield Swiss Army knife wore a 1-0 pitch from Hillsboro's Slade Cecconi with the bases loaded, forcing home a run and cutting Hillsboro's lead to 5-2.

The Ems loaded the bases for the third consecutive inning in the fourth, but this time they made the most of it. With Diego Rincones at the plate and the bases juiced, the Venezuelan slugger worked a 3-0 count and was gifted a green light on said 3-0 pitch but fouled it to the backstop. Two pitches later and with the count at 3-2, Rincones roasted a no-doubter to left field, a grand slam that was his fifth homer of the season and put the Emeralds back in front, 6-5.

That was a lead that Eugene would not surrender, thanks in-part to more big-time base knocks from Rincones.

With the bases loaded yet again in the fifth, Sean Roby worked a walk on a full count and with two outs to force home a run that made it 7-5, and Diego Rincones strolled to the plate in the ensuing at bat looking to break the game open. Diego did exactly that, coming through with a bases-clearing double down the left field line that gave him seven RBIs on the evening and the Emeralds ten runs as a whole.

Hillsboro added a pair of late runs aiming to work their way back into the game, the first coming on a solo homer from Buddy Kennedy in the seventh and the second coming on a Tristin English sac fly in the eighth, but it proved to be far too little, too late as Tyler Schimpf worked a scoreless, hitless ninth to notch his second save of the season and seal Eugene's fourth consecutive victory overall.

Seth Corry continued to pile up the strikeouts while piling up base runners, too. The standout southpaw once again showed stellar stuff on the mound, striking out seven Hops batters in just three innings of work, but also struggled with his control once more, walking four and plunking three more. On the evening, Corry finished with a final line of 3.0 IP with three hits, five earned runs, four walks and seven strikeouts.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Diego Rincones - LF: A seven-RBI night tends to earn you this top spot in the recap. Rincones did the heavy lifting offensively tonight for the Emeralds, going 3-for-5 with seven RBIs and, of course, a grand slam.

Taylor Rashi - RHP: For the second straight night, the first man out of the bullpen worked the most innings for the Emeralds as Rashi's lone blemish was a solo homer surrendered to Buddy Kennedy in the seventh. Outside of that, the right-hander retired every Hops batter he faced while tallying three strikeouts, too.

