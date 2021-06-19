Offense Sputters as Everett Evens Series

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians failed to figure out Levi Stoudt and the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Friday night as they dropped game four of a six-game set with the Frogs 9-2 on Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

After a scoreless three innings, Everett broke through with two runs in the top of the fourth. They did so with a lead-off infield single, two hit batters and a bases loaded walk that brought home the first run of the game and bounced starter Luis Quinones (L, 1-2) from the game. After a pitching change, the second run of the frame came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 AquaSox.

Stoudt (W, 2-1), Seattle's #13 prospect, held the C's hitless until the bottom of the fourth when Cameron Eden doubled to start the inning. He went to third on a ground out then scored when Tanner Morris brought him with another ground out to cut the Everett lead in half.

The Frogs put the game away with a four-run fifth. They did so with five consecutive one out hits, capped by a two-RBI single from Patrick Frick who finished the night with four knocks.

Everett added three more in the eighth on a three-run home run from Tyler Keenan before Vancouver scored their second and final run of the night in the bottom of the inning after singles from Eric Rivera and Phil Clarke and an Eden sacrifice fly, but that would be all in a 9-2 loss.

Eden led the way on offense with two hits, a run scored, an RBI and his 20th stolen base of the year. Morris finished with a hit and an RBI, and Sebastian Espino extended his on-base streak to a team-high 16 consecutive games with a walk in the fourth.

Quinones, Marcus Reyes, Cobi Johnson and Parker Caracci combined on a season-high 15 strikeouts, though all but Caracci allowed multiple runs.

The C's and the 'Sox get set for game five tomorrow night. Sam Ryan (0-2, 4.76 ERA) will go for the Canadians while Emerson Hancock (0-0, 2.25 ERA) - the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft - will go for Everett. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

