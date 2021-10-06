Riley Greene and Josh Lester Named Season-Ending All-Stars

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that both Riley Greene and Josh Lester have been named to the Double-A Northeast season-ending All-Star team.

Greene, the Tigers 2019 first round selection (fifth overall), played in 84 games with the SeaWolves in 2021 where he hit .298 with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs. He also collected 16 doubles, five triples, 41 walks and stole 12 bases. Greene ranked second in the league with a .525 slugging percentage, fourth with a .381 on-base percentage and second with a .905 OPS. He was tied for second in the league in triples, third in batting average and tied for 12th in home runs.

Greene participated in the 2021 Futures Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. He was also named the Double-A Northeast Player of the Week on August 15. Greene was promoted to Triple-A Toledo on August 16 where he finished the season.

Lester, the Tigers 13th round selection out of Missouri in 2015, had the best season of his career. In 84 games with the SeaWolves, he hit .277 with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs. He also collected 18 doubles, five triples, 26 walks and three stolen bases. Lester led the league with a .612 slugging percentage and .951 OPS. He ranked second in home runs, tied for second in triples, seventh in RBIs and runs scored (65), and 18th with a .238 on-base percentage.

Lester was named the Double-A Northeast Player of the Month in August. He was also named Double-A Northeast Player of the Week on August 29. Lester was promoted to Triple-A Toledo on September 2 where he finished the season. He combined to hit 32 home runs between Erie and Toledo, setting a new career-high.

