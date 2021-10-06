MiLB Announces Double-A Awards and League All-Star Teams
October 6, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) News Release
New York, NY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and AllStar teams for the three leagues that make up the Double-A classification.
Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.
DOUBLE-A CENTRAL
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate AA Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)
First Base Nick Pratto NW Arkansas Kansas City .271/.404/.974, 15 HR, 43 RBI
Second Base Michael Busch Tulsa Los Angeles (NL) .276/.386/.870, 20 HR, 67 RBI
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. NW Arkansas Kansas City .295/.369/.939, 16 HR, 51 RBI
Third Base Miguel Vargas Tulsa Los Angeles (NL) .321/.386/.909,16 HR, 60 RBI
Catcher MJ Melendez NW Arkansas Kansas City .285/.372/.999, 28 HR, 65 RBI
Outfield Stone Garrett Amarillo Arizona .280/.317/.833, 25 HR, 81 RBI
Outfield Bubba Thompson Frisco Texas .275/.325/.808, 16 HR, 52 RBI
Outfield Julio Rodriguez Arkansas Seattle .362/.461/1.007, 7 HR, 26 RBI
Designated Hitter Ryan Noda Tulsa Los Angeles (NL) .250/.383/.904, 29 HR, 78 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Cole Winn Frisco Texas 19 G, 3-3, 2.31 ERA, 97 SO
Left-Handed Starter Jared Koenig Midland Oakland 24 G, 7-5, 3.26 ERA, 100 SO
Reliever Darin Gillies Arkansas Seattle 22 G, 2-0, 1.93 ERA, 10 SV
Manager of the Year Ramon Borrego Wichita Minnesota 69-51, Best record in league
Most Valuable Player MJ Melendez NW Arkansas Kansas City .285/.372/.999, 28 HR, 65 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Cole Winn Frisco Texas 19 G, 3-3, 2.31 ERA, 97 SO
Top MLB Prospect Bobby Witt Jr. NW Arkansas Kansas City .295/.369/.939, 16 HR, 51 RBI
DOUBLE-A NORTHEAST
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate AA Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)
First Base Mason Martin Altoona Pittsburgh .242/.318/.799, 22 HR, 75 RBI
Second Base Oswaldo Cabrera Somerset New York (AL) .256/.311/.803, 24 HR, 78 RBI
Shortstop Oneil Cruz Altoona Pittsburgh .292/.346/.882, 12 HR, 40 RBI
Third Base Mark Vientos Binghamton New York (NL) .281/.346/.927, 22 HR, 59 RBI
Catcher Adley Rutschman Bowie Baltimore .271/.392/.901, 18 HR, 55 RBI
Outfield Riley Greene Erie Detroit .298/.381/.905, 16 HR, 54 RBI
Outfield Michael Beltre Somerset New York (AL) .256/.344/.814, 16 HR, 54 RBI
Outfield Jake Mangum Binghamton New York (NL) .294/.342/.801, 7 HR, 41 RBI
Designated Hitter Josh Lester Erie Detroit .277/.338/.951, 25 HR, 65 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Grayson Rodriguez Bowie Baltimore 18 G, 6-1, 2.60 ERA, 121 SO
Left-Handed Starter Juan Hillman Akron Cleveland 21 G, 10-4, 3.77 ERA, 85 SO
Reliever Brian Marconi Reading Philadelphia 34 G, 1-2, 2.27 ERA, 15 SV
Manager of the Year Rouglas Odor Akron Cleveland 73-46, Best record in league
Most Valuable Player Oswaldo Cabrera Somerset New York (AL) .256/.311/.803, 24 HR, 78 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Grayson Rodriguez Bowie Baltimore 18 G, 6-1, 2.60 ERA, 121 SO
Top MLB Prospect Adley Rutschman Bowie Baltimore .271/.392/.901, 18 HR, 55 RBI
DOUBLE-A SOUTH
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate AA Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)
First Base Jonathan Aranda Montgomery Tampa Bay .325/.410/.950, 10 HR, 58 RBI
Second Base Xavier Edwards Montgomery Tampa Bay .302/.377/.744, 0 HR, 27 RBI
Shortstop Romy Gonzalez Birmingham Chicago (AL) .267/.355/.856, 20 HR, 47 RBI
Third Base Mitch Nay Rocket City Los Angeles (AL) .237/.347/.826, 23 HR, 54 RBI
Catcher Shea Langeliers Mississippi Atlanta .258.338/.836, 22 HR, 52 RBI
Outfield Lorenzo Cedrola Chattanooga Cincinnati .320/.356/.817, 9 HR, 61 RBI
Outfield Brennen Davis Tennessee Chicago (NL) .252/.367/.841, 13 HR, 36 RBI
Outfield Peyton Burdick Pensacola Miami .231/.376/.848, 23 HR, 52 RBI
Designated Hitter Wilson Garcia Chattanooga Cincinnati .290/.320/.788, 18 HR, 64 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Max Meyer Pensacola Miami 20 G, 6-3, 2.41 ERA, 113 SO
Left-Handed Starter Jake Eder Pensacola Miami 15 G, 3-5, 1.77 ERA, 99 SO
Reliever Colton Hock Pensacola Miami 36 G, 2-1, 2.95 ERA, 19 SV
Manager of the Year Dan Meyer Mississippi Atlanta 67-44, League champions
Most Valuable Player Jonathan Aranda Montgomery Tampa Bay .325/.410/.950, 10 HR, 58 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Max Meyer Pensacola Miami 20 G, 6-3, 2.41 ERA, 113 SO
Top MLB Prospect Shea Langeliers Mississippi Atlanta .258.338/.836, 22 HR, 52 RBI
