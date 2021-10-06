Patriots INF Oswaldo Cabrera Named Double-A Northeast MVP

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that Oswaldo Cabrera has been named the Double-A Northeast Most Valuable Player by Minor League Baseball.

Cabrera led the league in hits (112), RBI (78), extra base hits (54), and total bases (215). He was also among the leaders in home runs (24, 3rd), slugging percentage (.492, 10th), doubles (29, T-3rd), and stolen bases (20, T-5th). He finished with a .256 average in 109 games played for the season. The switch-hitter enjoyed a 31-game on-base streak from July 9th through August 12th - the third-longest such streak in the league this season. He also marked the only player in the league to both hit at least 20 home runs and steal at least 20 bases.

The Venezuela native was originally signed as an international free agent by the Yankees on July 2, 2015. He worked his way up the prospect rankings in 2021 and finished as MLB Pipeline and Baseball America's No. 16 prospect in the Yankees organization.

He becomes the first Patriot to be named league MVP in the team's partnership with the Yankees and the fifth overall in franchise history. Michael Warner (2001), Victor Rodriguez (2004), Josh Pressley (2008), and Jake Fox (2013) were each named Atlantic League Player of the Year.

In addition to being named the Double-A Northeast's top player, Cabrera was selected as a Double-A Northeast All-Star at second base. He is joined on the list by teammate Michael Beltre, who was named as an All-Star outfielder.

Beltre finished as the league leader in runs (72), stolen bases (37), and triples (8). He was among the leaders in hits (102, 6th), walks (50,T-6th), extra base hits (45, T-7th), and total bases (187, T-7th). For the season, Beltre hit .256 in 109 games played.

The Yankees acquired Beltre as a free agent on November 17, 2020 after he spent the first seven seasons of his professional career with the Cincinnati Reds.

