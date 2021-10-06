RubberDucks Manager Rouglas Odor Named Manager of the Year and Pitcher Juan Hillman Named to All-Star Team

(AKRON, OHIO) - Minor League Baseball announced Akron RubberDucks manager Rouglas Odor as the 2021 Double-A Northeast Manager of the Year and named Juan Hillman to the 2021 Double-A Northeast All-Star team as a left-handed starter.

Votes for these awards were cast by team broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select media members.

In his second season as RubberDucks manager, Odor guided Akron to the league's best record at 73-46 despite more than 100 regular season roster transactions and 64 players used throughout the campaign. Under Odor, the RubberDucks offense ranked first in the Double-A Northeast in hits (998), tied for first in runs (628), second in RBI (577) and third in batting average (.254). Odor's pitching staff had the second-best ERA (3.78) and WHIP (1.26) in the Double-A Northeast.

In the postseason, Odor guided Akron to its sixth championship (2003, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2016) in franchise history by sweeping the Bowie Baysox, 3-0, in the best-of-five Double-A Northeast Championship Series.

"For me, this is definitely a team award, and an organizational award, because the staff and players had to buy in," Odor said. "I think about 2020, when we didn't play baseball games, and then this season with COVID protocols and everyone trying their best to stay healthy and play baseball games. I'm proud of every single player and staff member for such a great 2021 season."

Hillman had his best professional season in 21 games with Akron, going 10-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts. Hillman tossed the RubberDucks' only complete game in 2021 when he tossed seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out six against the Altoona Curve in the second game of a double header on Aug. 6.

Hillman led qualifying pitchers in the Double-A Northeast in ERA (3.77) and led the league in wins with 10 when he was promoted to Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 31.

"Juan was outstanding the whole season for us. He didn't miss an outing while he was part of the RubberDucks, and he was a great teammate," Odor said. "He focused on staying in games as long as he could to give us a chance to win, and at the same time, he worked on getting better as a pitcher."

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

