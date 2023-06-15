Riley Bezeau Agrees to Terms on Two-Year AHL Deal
June 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Riley Bezeau is returning to the Queen City, having agreed to terms on a two-year AHL contract.
Bezeau, 21, posted eight points (5g, 3a) in 51 games last season as a rookie and ranked second on the team with 84 penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, the New Brunswick native recorded 38 points (17g, 21a) in 93 QMJHL games with Saint John and helped them capture the Memorial Cup in 2021-22.
