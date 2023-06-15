Riley Bezeau Agrees to Terms on Two-Year AHL Deal

June 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Riley Bezeau is returning to the Queen City, having agreed to terms on a two-year AHL contract.

Bezeau, 21, posted eight points (5g, 3a) in 51 games last season as a rookie and ranked second on the team with 84 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the New Brunswick native recorded 38 points (17g, 21a) in 93 QMJHL games with Saint John and helped them capture the Memorial Cup in 2021-22.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.