Bears Level Calder Cup Finals Following 3-2 Win Over Firebirds

(Hershey, PA) -Mike Vecchione led the way with two goals and an assist as the Hershey Bears (12-5) picked up a 3-2 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-9) on Thursday night at GIANT Center in Game 4 of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals. The victory has leveled the series between Hershey and Coachella Valley at two games apiece.

Vecchione struck first for the Bears with a power-play goal at 4:27 of the first period when Mason Morelli's shot popped back into the slot and Vecchione fired the rebound past the glove of Joey Daccord for Vecchione's third of the postseason. Joe Snively earned the secondary assist on the goal.

Austin Poganski drew the Firebirds level at 12:41 with a shot that beat Hunter Shepard from the right side on the visitors' second shot of the contest.

Vecchione scored again at 3:03 of the second period when Logan Day sent a cross-ice pass from the right side to Vecchione at the left circle, who beat a sliding Daccord. Henrik Borgstrom collected the secondary helper.

Ethen Frank added his second of the playoffs in his second consecutive game at 14:24 when he took a pass from Vecchione off the left wall and beat Daccord from the slot.

Jesper Froden brought Coachella Valley back to within a goal at 7:01 of the third when he wrapped the puck around the left post and made his way to the front of the crease before stashing it past Shepard to make the score 3-2.

Shots finished 28-21 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 19-for-21 for the Bears in the victory; Daccord went 25-for-28 in the loss for the Firebirds. Hershey was 1-for-6 on the power play, while Coachella Valley went 0-for-4.

