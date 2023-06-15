Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Center Josh Dunne to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Extension for 2023-24 Season

June 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - TheColumbus Blue Jackets have signed center Josh Dunne to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension for the 2023-24 season, club general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Dunne, 24, has registered 10 penalty minutes and 11 shots on goal in 14 career NHL outings since making his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets in 2020-21. He recorded six penalty minutes and four shots on goal in eight appearances with the club in 2022-23. The center originally signed a two-year, entry level contract with Columbus on March 14, 2021.

The O'Fallon, Missouri native has added 34-24-58 with 124 penalty minutes, 12 power play goals and 243 shots on goal in 109 career AHL contests with the Cleveland Monsters since making his pro debut at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. He led the Monsters in penalty minutes and game-winning goals (tied) and ranked second in goals and shots on goal in 2022-23 with 20-17-37, 71 penalty minutes, six power play goals, four game-winning goals and 161 shots on goal in 65 games.

A 6-4, 211-pound forward, Dunne posted 29-26-55 with 70 PIM and a cumulative +24 plus/minus rating in 78 career NCAA games at Clarkson University from 2018-21. He also collected 34-40-74 and 91 PIM in 140 career appearances with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2014-18.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.