Dallas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Murray to One-Year Extension

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year two-way contract that begins in the 2023-24 season.

Murray, 25, appeared in three games with the Dallas Stars in the 2022-23 regular season, posting a 1-2-0 record with a 3.39 goals-against average and a .844 save percentage. He made his NHL debut on March 2 at Chicago, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 5-2 Stars victory to become the first Stars rookie netminder to win in his NHL debut on the road since Mike Smith on Oct. 21, 2006.

In his first full professional season, Murray posted a 18-10-5 record in 34 games for the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He led rookie goaltenders with a 2.37 GAA, shared second with a .911 SV%, and shared fourth with 18 wins. He co-led rookies and shared sixth in the league with three shutout performances. In the 2023 postseason, he recorded a 5-3-0 record in eight appearances with a 2.79 GAA and a .909 SV%.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta appeared in a total of career 40 career regular-season AHL contests, all with Texas, and has posted a 23-11-5 record with a 2.26 GAA, a .917 SV% and four shutouts. He has made appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, earning a 5-5 record, a 2.54 GAA and a .918 SV% in 10 postseason games.

