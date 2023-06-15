Calder Cup Finals Game 4 Preview: Bears vs. Firebirds, 7 p.m.

June 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, as they take the ice tonight for Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at GIANT Center. The Firebirds lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

#2 Hershey Bears (11-5) vs #2 Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-8)

June 15, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Calder Cup Finals - Game 4 | Coachella Valley leads series, 2-1 | GIANT Center

Referees: Morgan MacPhee (#43), Brandon Schrader (#46)

Linespersons: Justin Johnson (#57), Dan Kelly (#98)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TV: FOX43, NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (Channel 91), SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress), In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Party on the Plaza!

It's time to party, Bear Nation! Join us ahead of tonight's Calder Cup Finals home game at GIANT Center for a pre-game Party on the Plaza, set to start at 3 p.m., featuring food, drinks, music, games and more fun.

Tonight's Promotions:

Calder Cup Finals Rally Towel Night (All Fans)

BUY TICKETS NOW

Season Ticket Holders who have purchased a Playoff Package: please use Round 5, Home Game 2 ticket(s) for tonight.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears returned to GIANT Center ice and made noise for the first time in the Calder Cup Finals, scoring a 5-4 overtime win in Game 3 on Tuesday. The victory cut Coachella Valley's series lead to 2-1. Ethen Frank scored the club's first goal of the Finals on the power play in the first period, but Brogan Rafferty tied the game for the visitors to make it 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Bears opened up a 3-1 lead through two periods thanks to goals from Joe Snively and Sam Anas, but a roller coaster ride of a third period saw the Firebirds get two goals from Cameron Hughes in the closing minutes to tie the game, 4-4, and force overtime. In the extra session, Riley Sutter played hero, cashing in on the rebound of a Mason Morelli shot at 13:34 to give Hershey the win. Hunter Shepard earned the win in goal for the Bears, stopping 33-of-37 shots.

13 YEARS (AND MORE) IN THE MAKING:

Hershey's victory in Game 3 was the club's first win in the Calder Cup Finals since June 14, 2010. That night, the Bears upended the Texas Stars in Game 6 to claim the Calder Cup title in front of 11,002 fans.Tuesday's game was also a historic first, marking the first Calder Cup Finals game to reach overtime at GIANT Center in the sixth championship series the building has hosted since it opened in 2002. Riley Sutter gave Hershey its first overtime win in the Finals since Alexandre Giroux scored in Game 5 of the 2010 series at Texas on June 11, 2010, and the win was Hershey's first Finals victory in overtime on home ice since Mike McHugh scored in Game 2 versus Hamilton on June 7, 1997 at Hersheypark Arena.

BACK ON THE BOARD IN A BIG WAY:

Ethen Frank's power-play goal at 13:24 of the first period on Tuesday ended a scoreless drought of 160:44 for Hershey, dating back to Shane Gersich's lone tally in the 1-0 Game 6 win over Rochester. Hershey roared back after being blanked in Games 1 and 2, and for Frank, his tally was his first of the playoffs. The rookie didn't have any goals in his first 11 games of the postseason after leading Hershey in goals in 2022-23 with 30. Additionally, Joe Snivley posted his second goal of the playoffs in Tuesday's win, giving him his first marker since Apr. 29 when he tallied in Game 2 of Hershey's series versus Charlotte. Garrett Pilon's third period goal was his first strike in eight games, and Riley Sutter's overtime winner was his first playoff goal since the Game 4 clincher versus Charlotte on May 4.

POWERED TO A VICTORY:

The Bears enjoyed the club's best night on the power play in the 2023 playoffs in Game 3, scoring multiple power-play goals for the first time in the postseason. Hershey finished 2-for-4 on the man-advantage, getting goals from Ethen Frank and Sam Anas. The Chocolate and White are now 8-1 when they score a power play goal in the playoffs, and 5-1 on home ice. Hershey's power play is 10-for-47 in the playoffs, converting at 21.3%.

BEARS BITES:

Ethen Frank, Joe Snively, Sam Anas and Garrett Pilon all notched a goal and an assist for Hershey in Game 3...Hershey's five goals were the most the club has scored on home ice during the Calder Cup Finals since Game 5 of the 2006 Finals versus Milwaukee, a 6-4 win on June 13, 2006...The five goals was also tied for the most goals Coachella Valley goaltender Joey Daccord has allowed in a game in the playoffs...Today is the 17th anniversary of Hershey's 2006 championship victory, a 5-1 win in Milwaukee...The Bears are 3-0 on home ice on Thursdays this playoffs and 2-0 in Game 4's during this run.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.