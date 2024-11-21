Right-Handed Reliever Yakel Re-Signs

November 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Ryder Yakel

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Ryder Yakel(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday the re-signing of right-handed pitcher Ryder Yakel.

Yakel (pronounced YAY-kel) was acquired March 8 from the Frontier League's New York Boulders in exchange for a player to be named later. He appeared in 31 games for the Goldeyes last season - making six spot starts. The 27-year-old went 2-3 with a 3.56 earned run average and two saves. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was 5.13.

Ryder Yakel - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

A native of Garden City, Kansas, Yakel has compiled a 7-4 record with a 4.30 ERA in 94 appearances over four professional campaigns - all in the MLB Partner Leagues.

"Ryder was a pleasant surprise last season. He had to work his way to the American Association through the Frontier League, and he completely took advantage of his opportunity," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "He threw a lot of critical innings for us and had great strikeout numbers. I'm excited to have him back and to see him build off his success last season."

Winnipeg now has two players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.