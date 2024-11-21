DockHounds to Host 3rd Annual Brunch with Santa

November 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, WI - Gather your loved ones and experience a magical morning at the Lake Country DockHounds' 2024 Brunch with Santa at WBC Park in Oconomowoc. This festive event offers a delectable all-you-can-eat brunch spread, a cherished visit with the jolly old elf himself, and a variety of fun-filled activities for the whole family.

Indulge in a Mouthwatering Brunch Spread Kick off the holiday season with a mouthwatering array of breakfast favorites, savory entrées, and delightful desserts. Guests can indulge in a decadent Hot Chocolate Fountain, alongside a selection of classic breakfast items, including fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and golden-brown pancakes. For those craving something more savory, the brunch will feature a variety of hearty entrees, such as carved prime rib, green bean casserole, and mashed potatoes.

Capture Cherished Memories with Santa No Brunch with Santa experience would be complete without a visit from the jolly old elf himself. Guests can capture the joy of the holidays with a 4×6 printed picture with Santa, creating a lasting memento of this special occasion. The little ones can also explore the DIY Kids' Station, where they can unleash their creativity by decorating a festive picture frame.

"The Lake Country DockHounds are thrilled to host our third annual Brunch with Santa, a beloved tradition that brings families together to celebrate the magic of the holidays," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for the Lake Country DockHounds. "This event is the perfect opportunity to create cherished memories and enjoy a delightful morning filled with festive food, jolly activities, and the spirit of the season."

Tickets for the 2024 Brunch with Santa are now available for purchase. To secure your spot, please visit DockHounds.com or call 262-468-7750. Don't miss out on this enchanting holiday celebration - join the Lake Country DockHounds for a truly unforgettable Brunch with Santa experience.

