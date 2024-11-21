Australian Baseball League and American Association Enter Year Three of Partnership

The Australian Baseball League (ABL) and American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) have formally agreed to enter a three year partnership and collaboration.

An agreement between the two leagues will see them partner in areas including streaming of games, marketing, and opens the door for personnel exchanges for players, umpires, coaches and administrative staff.

One 'ABL Game of the Week' will be made available to subscribers of American Association Baseball TV (www.aabaseball.tv). Select American Association games in 2025 will also appear on Baseball+, Australia's baseball streaming platform.

The AAPB is the leading Major League Baseball Partner League founded in 2005. It features 12 teams located between the United States and Canada.

The 2024 AAPB season featured ABL players like Team Australia star Liam Spence (Adelaide / Sioux Falls), pitcher Jack Fox (Melbourne / Kane County), and power bat Josh Altmann (Adelaide / Lake County). Some of the biggest 2024 AAPB stars are already signed on to play in the Australian Baseball League this summer. This includes AAPB Most Valuable Player Jacob Teter, who was one homer shy of a triple crown, who is signed with the Canberra Cavalry. The list also includes electric Winnipeg Goldeyes player Miles Simington has also signed with the Cavs and versatile Australian Liam Spence, who is back with the Adelaide Giants as they try to defend two championships, speedy Aaron Whitefield, a former AAPB star, who will lead the Melbourne Aces along with Cleburne starter Jonathan Tripp and Winnipeg hurler Joey Steele.

The Australian Baseball League season runs through early February.

