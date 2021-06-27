Right-Handed Pitcher Nolan Clenney's Contract Transferred to New York Mets

GARY, Ind. - Gary SouthShore RailCats' right-handed pitcher Nolan Clenney's contract has been transferred to the New York Mets after playing an integral role in the RailCats bullpen in the first half of the season.

Clenney is the third RailCat to have his contract transferred to a Major League organization this season, and the second RailCat to make the move to the Mets after David Griffin had his contract transferred just two weeks ago.

Masterful in late innings, Clenney has the best pitching numbers on the RailCats. Over 11 appearances, ten of which in relief, Clenney has thrown 20.2 innings of two-run baseball to deliver a clamp-down 0.88 ERA.

What's even more impressive is Clenney's strikeouts and walks. The Raleigh, North Carolina native has shoved 26 strikeouts to just three walks on the year to boast a team-best 8.7 K/BB ratio. Clenney also tops the RailCats in walks per nine innings, hits per nine innings, and WHIP.

A product of NC State, Clenney has a powerful four-seem delivery with a sweeping slider and deceiving off-speed. He opened the season with 14 shutout innings, and after allowing his only runs of the season against Chicago on June 18, Clenney has thrown 5.2 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed and has struck out nine.

