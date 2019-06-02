Riders Welcome 12,023 to Dr Pepper Ballpark Sunday

June 2, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders welcomed 12,023 fans to Dr Pepper Ballpark Sunday, marking the second-largest crowd in franchise history.

The massive turnout for Sunday's contest marked just the second time in the team's 17-year history that more than 12,000 fans passed through the gates, joining the franchise's record-setting crowd of 12,067 last year for Dude Perfect Night.

"Our incredible fans continues to make this one of the premier destinations for family-friendly entertainment in the DFW area," Riders President & General Manager Andy Milovich said. "With the great support of this community, we will continue to accomplish incredible things and make memories for years to come"

The RoughRiders franchise has led all of Double-A in attendance each of the last 14 seasons and is currently averaging a Double-A best 6,475 fans per game in 2019.

The Riders return home for six games Tuesday, June 11th-Sunday, June 16th. Tickets for those games and all remaining regular-season home games - running now through August 25 - are available at RidersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.