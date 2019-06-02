Pitching Excels in Pair of Narrow Losses
June 2, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders dropped two narrow contests to Corpus Christi Sunday night in front of the second-largest crowd in franchise history (12,023).
GAME ONE: Corpus Christi 6 Riders 4
* The two teams got off to a strong start at the plate, with Corpus Christi holding a 5-4 lead after two innings.
* Relievers Walker Weickel, Demarcus Evans and CD Pelham yielded just one run over the final four innings to keep the club within reach.
GAME TWO: Corpus Christi 2 Riders 1
* Riders starter Joe Palumbo opened with four scoreless innings, retiring 12 straight after allowing a leadoff double to begin the game.
* Both teams exchanged solo homers in the fifth, including one from Frisco's Eliezer Alvarez, before Corpus Christi plated the decisive run in the sixth.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Amarillo, Monday, 7:05 p.m.
RHP Edgar Arredondo (4-2, 5.16) vs. RHP Kyle Lloyd (2-0, 2.86)
VIDEO: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Images from this story
|
Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Joe Palumbo
