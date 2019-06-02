Pitching Excels in Pair of Narrow Losses

June 2, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders dropped two narrow contests to Corpus Christi Sunday night in front of the second-largest crowd in franchise history (12,023).

GAME ONE: Corpus Christi 6 Riders 4

* The two teams got off to a strong start at the plate, with Corpus Christi holding a 5-4 lead after two innings.

* Relievers Walker Weickel, Demarcus Evans and CD Pelham yielded just one run over the final four innings to keep the club within reach.

GAME TWO: Corpus Christi 2 Riders 1

* Riders starter Joe Palumbo opened with four scoreless innings, retiring 12 straight after allowing a leadoff double to begin the game.

* Both teams exchanged solo homers in the fifth, including one from Frisco's Eliezer Alvarez, before Corpus Christi plated the decisive run in the sixth.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Amarillo, Monday, 7:05 p.m.

RHP Edgar Arredondo (4-2, 5.16) vs. RHP Kyle Lloyd (2-0, 2.86)

VIDEO: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.