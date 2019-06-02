Tulsa Drops Series Finale

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Having already won the series, the Tulsa Drillers entered Sunday afternoon's game seeking a sweep against the first place Arkansas Travelers. But the Drillers were denied after a six-run seventh inning for the Travs proved to be enough as Tulsa fell 10-3 in the series finale.

Down 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, Drillers starter J.D. Martin had just departed after finishing six innings. The Drillers bullpen did not have its best stuff the rest of the day.

Ryan Moseley replaced Martin and allowed three singles, a walk and a hit batsman, which led to three more runs for Arkansas. Michael Boyle followed and uncorked a wild pitch, gave up a walk and a single, upping the lead, and eventual win to 10-3.

After Evan White homered for Arkansas in the top of the first to give the Travs an early 1-0 lead, Tulsa took the lead in the top of the second. Chris Parmelee doubled, and Carlos Rincon got hit by a pitch to start the inning.

Sam McWilliams then created some excitement in his first Drillers at-bat. The second baseman hit a soft grounder, that was mishandled by Travs shortstop Mike Ahmed. The ball rolled into shallow center field, and in an attempt to get Parmelee rounding third, Donnie Walton overthrew the catcher. With runners at second and third, Zach McKinstry followed with a two-run double to give Tulsa a 3-1 lead.

In the third, a Drillers error led to Arkansas tying things up at 3-3 on two unearned runs. The Travs took a 4-3 lead in the sixth on an Ahmed bases loaded single. Drillers starter J.D. Martin went on to finish the inning, and his day came to a close.

WHAT YOU MISSED

Five (four earned) of the six runs in the Travs big seventh inning were charged to Mosely in his third of an inning.

Cody Thomas stayed hot by doubling in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to six game. Thomas has 96 total bases on the season, good for sixth in the Texas League.

The Drillers finished 2-4 on their road trip.

UP NEXT: Springfield vs. Tulsa, Monday, June 3 at 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. Both starters TBA.

