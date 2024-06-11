Riders Take Series Opener over Amarillo Behind Hatcher's Huge Day

June 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon from Riders Field.

Amarillo (26-32) starter Dylan File (2-5) cruised through the first three innings, facing the minimum.

Josh Stephan (2-3) kept pace, allowing just one run across 5.0 innings while fanning five. The lone run came on a solo homer by Tim Tawa in the top of the third inning.

Liam Hicks became the first baserunner to reach, working a one-out walk in the bottom of the fourth inning against File. Cody Freeman singled before Josh Hatcher delivered a two-run triple to put the Riders ahead 2-1.

Leading 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Hatcher delivered another two-run knock, plating Kellen Strahm and Hicks to extend the Frisco lead to 4-1.

Andy Rodriguez tossed 1.2 scoreless, one hit innings in relief. Triston Polley picked up a pair of strikeouts and Tyler Owens earned the five-out save, marking his second save of the season.

Offensively, Hatcher led the way with four RBI and two hits. Hicks also collected a multi-hit game as the RoughRiders were outhit in the 4-1 win.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th. The Riders will turn to RHP Ryan Garcia (4-3, 4.81) against the Sod Poodles.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.