Missions Club Four Homers, Take Game One from Hooks
June 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday night. With the wind blowing out to right field, the Missions took advantage and hit four home runs against the Hooks. Ripken Reyes' homer in the seventh put the Missions ahead 5-4. Josh Roberson finished the game to secure the game one victory.
Aaron Brown was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The Missions put two runners on base during the bottom of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, Brandon Valenzuela drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Marcos Castanon singled to center field. Cole Cummings struck out swinging to end the inning.
San Antonio captured the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Leading off the frame, Robbie Tenerowicz lifted a fly ball over the right field fence for a home run. His long ball gave the Missions an early 1-0 lead.
Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Through the first three innings, the right-hander allowed one base hit without allowing a run. Lizarraga had two strike outs through the first three innings of work.
The Missions utilized the long ball again in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two men down, Robert Perez Jr. hit a line drive to center field for a solo home run. His fifth homer of the season improved the Missions lead to 2-0.
The Hooks captured the lead in the top of the fifth inning with three runs on two hits. Pascanel Ferreras was hit by a pitch to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Colin Barber singled to right field. Jeron Williams loaded the bases with a single to left field. Ferreras came in to score after Lizarraga walked Jordan Brewer. Barber came in to score after Collin Price was hit by a pitch. Jeremy Arocho drove in Williams with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Missions trailed 3-2.
San Antonio regained the lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Connor Hollis began the inning with a base hit to left field. After retiring the next batter, Brown allowed a two-run homer to Brandon Valenzuela. His fourth long ball of the season gave the Missions a 4-3 lead.
Corpus Christi tied the game with a homer in the top of the seventh frame. Barber, leading off the inning, lifted a fly ball over right field wall for a solo home run. His sixth homer of the season made it a 4-4.
A fourth home run from the Missions regained the lead in the seventh inning. Facing Alejandro Torres, Ripken Reyes homered on the first pitch of the inning. His first long ball of the year gave San Antonio a 5-4 lead.
In the top of the ninth inning, Josh Roberson entered the game for the Missions. The right-hander retired all three batters to end the game.
Post-Game Notes
Final Score: 5-4
With the win, San Antonio improves to 26-31 on the season
Clay Dungan: Extends on-base streak to 16 games
Missions: 2nd 4-HR game of the year (4/6 at Amarillo)
Attendance: 4,976
Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB, 4 K
Aaron Brown (RockHounds starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 3 HR
Prospect Recap
Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 15th
Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 14th
Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, June 12th
Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB, 4 K
Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, E
Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4
Cole Paplham (#17 Padres prospect): DNP
Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #71 MLB): DNP
Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): 0-4, 3 K
Jake Bloss (#10 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 15th
Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): 0-4, K
Michael Knorr (#15 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, June 13th
Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, K
Miguel Ullola (#20 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 14th
The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday, June 12th. Left-hander Austin Krob (2-3, 4.73) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Tyler Guilfoil (3-6, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.
