4th at the Field Returns to Arvest Ballpark

June 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that 4th at the Field presented by Walmart will return on Thursday, July 4th. The special event on Independence Day at Arvest Ballpark will include an exhibition baseball game and one of the LARGEST Fireworks Spectaculars in ALL of Northwest Arkansas while the Naturals are on the road in Springfield.

Seating for 4th at the Field is general admission, so the seating bowl will be available to fans on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets will be $13 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Arvest Ballpark concessions will be open and lawn chairs and blankets are allowed; however, fans in the Werther's Original grass berm will need to move to the seating bowl prior to fireworks.

The game will feature the Ban Johnson All-Stars, from the Ban Johnson Collegiate Baseball League in Kansas City, taking on the Nevada (MO) Griffons, from the M.I.N.K. Collegiate Baseball League. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game while a special 4th at the Field Fireworks Spectacular will conclude the night.

A group rate of $10 per ticket is available for groups of 11 or more while suite rentals and party areas can also be rented. Suite rentals remain the most popular group option for fireworks shows as the standard 20-person rental is priced at $850 and includes six parking passes and a $50 food credit. Fans that want to book a suite or party area may call (479) 927-4900 or email [email protected]. Individual tickets for this event and any remaining Naturals home game can be purchased at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office or online at www.nwanaturals.com. Flex vouchers cannot be redeemed for 4th at the Field as it is a special event and not a Naturals game.

The Arvest Ballpark Box Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

