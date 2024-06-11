Sod Poodles Drop Series Opener in Frisco

Frisco, Texas - The Sod Poodles fell in the series opener against the Frisco RoughRiders to open the week with a loss. Amarillo outhit Frisco but couldn't get the big hit when it counted most.

Tim Tawa had three hits as the Soddies outhit the RoughRiders nine to six in a 4-1 defeat. Ivan Melendez added a couple of hits of his own and Dylan File struck out five on the mound. Josh Hatcher drove in all four runs for Frisco in their win.

The Soddie's first opportunity at offense started the same way that it has in three of the last four games, with a Jancarlos Cintron single. A popout and a strikeout preceded a two-out single by Matt Beaty. They were left stranded when A.J. Vukovich went down swinging. Dylan File took the mound in the bottom half of the inning, looking to atone for his less-than-desirable last two starts. He did just that, striking out the first batter and sending Vukovich two flyballs in center to put the RoughRiders down in order.

Ivan Melendez got the first of his eventual two hits on the day to lead off the second inning. Kristian Robinson eventually worked a walk to put runners on first and second for the second consecutive inning, but just like the first, the Soddies couldn't capitalize. File built off of a successful first inning with a 1-2-3 second inning, including his second strikeout.

After a Kevin Graham lineout, Tim Tawa got the scoring started in this one with a line-drive home run to left field that got out in a hurry. Vukovich smacked a single later in the inning but nothing else was brewing for Amarillo. For a third straight inning, File retired the side in order, again picking up a strikeout.

Logan Warmoth singled in the fourth inning with one out and advanced to second when Frisco pitcher, Josh Stephan, disengaged too many times. Unfortunately, a couple of flyouts ended the threat. File set down Kellen Strahm to start the inning to mark 10 batters in a row retired to start his outing. A Liam Hicks walk ended that streak. A Cody Freeman single ended the no-hit bid and was followed up by a bases-clearing triple from Josh Hatcher, who would drive in all four Frisco runs in this one. File got out of it with a strikeout, his fifth of the day.

For the fifth consecutive inning, the Soddies had a hit. This time it came in a one-out single by Tim Tawa but it was short-lived as a double play ended the inning. File got back into a groove after his fourth inning hiccup, setting down the side in order.

The score was 2-1 to start the sixth, and the Soddies were greeted with a new pitcher, Andy Rodriguez. Melendez had a one-out single and then stole his third base of the year. At second, with two away, Melendez wouldn't come in to score because of a Logan Warmoth flyout. File allowed back-to-back singles to start the bottom half of the sixth, which marked the end of his day. Will Mabrey came in with runners on first and second and nobody out. He induced back-to-back flyouts, the second deep enough to advance both runners a bag. Josh Hatcher didn't hit it especially hard but found grass in the outfield for a two-run single. Mabrey got the next batter to fly out to end the inning.

Kristian Robinson attempted to bunt his way aboard, but that effort was spoiled. Cintron and Graham had no luck either, and for the first time in this game, the Soddies ended an inning without a hit. Mabrey worked a clean second inning of work, allowing a walk but nothing else.

Down 4-1 in the Eighth, the Soddies threatened with a leadoff single by Tawa, his third hit of the day, and a Matt Beaty hit by pitch. Vukovich would strike out before Melendez hit a ball hard, but right at the centerfielder. D'Orazio grounded out to end the threat. Emailin Montilla came in to try and keep the deficit at just three and that's exactly what he did. He allowed a leadoff single, and the runner got to second base on a passed ball. Montilla was able to work out of danger, striking out the next two batters and inducing a flyout to Vukovich in center to end the frame.

Logan Warmoth walked to begin the Soddies last chance to tie up the game. Robinson would go down swinging before a 5-4-3 double play, off the bat of Cintron, ended the game.

The Soddies will look to even their series up against the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 PM Wednesday night.

NOTES:

I LIKE TANKS: Tim Tawa provided Amarillo their only run of the game with a solo shot in the third inning off Josh Stephan. For Tawa, it was his 38th career home run as an Amarillo Sod Poodle and his 11th of the season. Tawa also hit a homer on Saturday night to give him two in his last three games. The Sod Poodles all-time leader in several offensive categories finished the series opener 3-for-4 with the home run, run scored, and RBI. Tuesday marked his 13th multi-game game of the season and 6th three-hit game.

MULTI-MELENDEZ: Ivan Melendez was the only other Sod Poodles to have a multi-hit effort on Tuesday afternoon. He finished the game 2-for-4 and had his fourth multi-hit game in his last 10. The D-backs' no. 8-rated prospect is now up to 11 multi-hit games of the season.

WILL DO: LHP Will Mabrey worked two scoreless innings in relief of Dylan File. It was the second straight game Mabrey had worked in after pitching a scoreless inning on Sunday at HODGETOWN against Tulsa. Tuesday was the 20th relief appearance for Mabrey this season who now carries a 2.01 ERA after tossing his 16th game where he did not allow an earned run. His 2.01 ERA is the lowest on the team among relievers.

