Riders Strike Late, Spoil Gusto Gem

CORPUS CHRISTI - Ryan Gusto struck out a career-best 11 batters over 5 1/3 hitless frames Thursday night, but a Frisco four-spot in the sixth sent the RoughRiders to a 5-0 win over the Hooks before 4,368 fans at Whataburger Field.

Frisco has blanked Corpus Christi twice this week, holding the Hooks to seven hits over the first three games of the series.

Gusto retired 15 of 16 batters faced over the first five innings, striking out 10. His 11th "K" retired the first batter in the sixth, but a 10-pitch walk to the next hitter ended his night.

The 24-year-old from Charlotte, NC has permitted one run or none in five of his last seven outings for a 1.74 ERA and 0.74 WHIP.

Evan Carter's RBI triple off Diosmerky Taveras in the sixth proved to be the game winner. Trevor Hauver followed with a two-run home run.

Noah Bremer held the Hooks to two hits and two walks over the first four innings. Three Riders relivers teamed to strikeout 11 against two walks an no hits over the final five innings.

