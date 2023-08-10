Amarillo Sod Poodles Announce Schedule for the 2024 Season

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles in conjunction with the Texas League are excited to reveal the 2024 season schedule. The season will once again consist of 138 games (69 home), played primarily as six-game series. The Sod Poodles will begin the season at home on Friday, April 5, against the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres). The season will run from early April through the middle of September.

All nine of the Texas League opponents will make at least one trip to HODGETOWN during the 2024 season. These teams include the Double-A affiliates of the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, and Oakland Athletics.

Other features of the schedule include a split series against Oil Pan Cup rivals, the Midland RockHounds (Double-A, Oakland) for Independence Day. Amarillo will host the RockHounds from July 1-3 for the first three games before traveling to Midland to play the final three-game of the series on the road.

Following the All-Star Break from July 15-18, the Sod Poodles will play 33 of the final 51 games of the season at home including three of the final four series of the year. The season will end as the Sod Poodles will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) from September 10-15. It'll be the third time in the last four seasons the regular season will end at HODGETOWN against the RoughRiders.

A breakdown of the number of home games against each Texas League opponent can be found below:

Arkansas (6)

Corpus Christi (6)

Frisco (12)

Midland (9)

NW Arkansas (6)

San Antonio (9)

Springfield (9)

Tulsa (6)

Wichita (6)

Tickets and game times for the 2024 season will be announced in the coming weeks and months, along with the full 2024 schedule on the Amarillo Sod Poodles website (www.SodPoodles.com).

