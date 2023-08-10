Antoine Kelly Wins Rangers Reliever of the Month for July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders reliever Antoine Kelly was named Texas Rangers Relief Pitcher of the Month for July, the Rangers announced on Thursday.

Kelly was brilliant over July, not allowing an earned run over his 10 outings. He allowed just one unearned run in 11.1 innings while striking out 15 and walking two. He held opponents to a .171 batting average.

Kelly joined the Rangers organization during the 2022 trade deadline from the Milwaukee Brewers and immediately came to Frisco. He is the No. 20 prospect.

