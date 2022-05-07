Riders, Leiter Shut Down Travs

May 7, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - Three Frisco RoughRiders pitchers led by Jack Leiter shutout the Arkansas Travelers by a score of 5-0 on Saturday night. Leiter earned his first professional win pitching six innings, giving up just two hits and striking out five. Arkansas was held to only five hits in being shutout for the fourth time this season. Peyton Alford battled through 3.2 innings as a spot starter in place of George Kirby allowing just one run.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for a series win on Sunday with right-hander Levi Stoudt (3-2, 3.46) on the hill against lefty Cole Ragans (1-1, 3.00). First pitch is set for 4:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.