Riders, Leiter Shut Down Travs
May 7, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Frisco, TX - Three Frisco RoughRiders pitchers led by Jack Leiter shutout the Arkansas Travelers by a score of 5-0 on Saturday night. Leiter earned his first professional win pitching six innings, giving up just two hits and striking out five. Arkansas was held to only five hits in being shutout for the fourth time this season. Peyton Alford battled through 3.2 innings as a spot starter in place of George Kirby allowing just one run.
Up Next
Arkansas goes for a series win on Sunday with right-hander Levi Stoudt (3-2, 3.46) on the hill against lefty Cole Ragans (1-1, 3.00). First pitch is set for 4:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
