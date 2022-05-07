Drillers Drop Third Straight in Wichita

WICHITA, KS - The Tulsa Drillers and Wichita Wind Surge entered the ninth inning of Saturday's contest tied, as the game seemed destined for extra innings. However, two unfortunate fly balls that the Drillers were unable to make a play on handed them a 5-4 loss at Riverfront Stadium and a three-game losing streak.

The loss evened the Coors Light Propeller Series at three games apiece.

The Wind Surge scored one run in the first when the inning began with Austin Martin reaching base on a fielding error from Tulsa's third baseman Devin Mann. Martin then stole second base to get into scoring position, and Spencer Steer brought Martin to the plate with a double to give Wichita a 1-0 lead.

The Drillers scored the season's first earned runs against Simeon Woods Richardson in the third inning to take the lead. Mann began the inning by being hit by a pitch, and Brandon Lewis followed with a single. Then, Jacob Amaya plated Mann with a double, and Michael Busch followed with an RBI groundout. James Outman drove in the inning's final run with an RBI single to give Tulsa a 3-1 lead.

Wichita quickly tied the game in the bottom half of the third. Steer began the inning with a solo home run, and after two walks and an error, a second run came in on a single.

Both teams traded solo home runs in the fourth with Mann going deep for Tulsa and Steer for Wichita, keeping the game tied at 4-4.

Tulsa missed an opportunity to put runs on the board in the top of the eighth when it loaded the bases without the benefit of a hit. Lewis flew out to right field, and Justin Yurchak tagged up at third on the play. Yurchak slid into home, and the tag from the catcher just barely nicked him to end the Drillers threat, keeping the game tied.

Drillers relief pitcher Guillermo Zuniga was dealing in the ninth before two massive plays allowed the winning run to score for Wichita. With two outs, Wichita's Alex Isola hit a high fly ball that dropped between three Tulsa fielders for a hit. On the very next pitch, Amaya appeared to be in position to catch another similar fly ball. Instead, Amaya broke away from the play at the last moment to make way for left fielder Ryan Ward, but the ball hit the ground, allowing the winning run to score for the Wind Surge.

