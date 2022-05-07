Amarillo Offense Stifled One Again in 4-2 Loss to RockHounds

May 7, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo, TEXAS - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (13-12) dropped game four of their series with the Midland RockHounds by a score of 4-2 on Friday night.

In front of a crowd of more than 6,500, D-backs No. 10 rated prospect, RHP Brandon Pfaadt tossed 5.1 IP, allowing three earned runs on a season-high eight hits. Still, Pfaadt struck out five RockHounds, re-taking the Texas League lead in punchouts, and issued a solo walk. Midland was able to take the lead in the top of the third inning following a bunt single and double with two outs.

The game remained a one-run stalemate into the top of the 5th inning. A leadoff single came around to score once again as the RockHounds mounted a mini-rally with two outs. They extended their lead in the sixth, this time chasing Pfaadt out of the game with a pair of hits, including the second double surrendered by the right-hander.

After being shut out for the first time in HODGETOWN history by Midland last night, outfielder Dominic Fletcher provided the first Sod Poodles' run in 14+ innings with his fourth home run of the year and third of the series. Fletcher hit two home runs on Tuesday and then had the last two nights off. His opposite-field home run cut the deficit to two runs. Leandro Cedeño tallied his team-leading seventh double (tied with Jancarlos Cintron) but was left stranded at third base as the Sod Poodles failed to chip away at the lead.

Midland then tacked on a run for the third straight inning, increasing their lead to 4-1 while doing so on the back of yet another two-out rally. Retiring the first two 'Hounds by way of strikeout, RHP Blake Rogers then allowed a single and triple before finishing off the side with his third strikeout of the top of the seventh inning.

Amarillo went down quietly over the next two half-innings prior to pumping some life into the Friday night crowd. Blaze Alexander's one-out double in the bottom of the ninth sparked the crowd along with Drew Stankiewicz's single to place Soddies on the corners. Serving as the potential tying run, D-backs' No. 2 rated prospect Corbin Carroll drew a walk and sent the potential tying run to the plate - but not before a ball in the dirt allowed Alexander and his plus speed to score easily from third and Stankiewicz to move into scoring position.

On the third pitch of Ti'Quan Forbes' at-bat as the potential winning run, he flared a shallow fly ball to left field, leaving Stankiewicz in no-man's land. Midland's left fielder caught the ball running in and was able to use his momentum to double-off Stankiewicz from second to end the game.

The two Oil Pan Cup rivals square off tomorrow night from HODGETOWN with southpaw Blake Walston toeing the rubber for his Double-A debut. The 26th overall selection in the 2019 MLB draft and D-backs' No. 4 prospect (top pitching prospect) was promoted to Amarillo from High-A Hillsboro earlier this week. The North Carolina native spun five scoreless innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts in his last start for the Hops. Right-hander Colin Peluse (3-0, 2.74 ERA) has been the most consistent starter for Midland so far this year and has the misfortune of attempting to keep the potent Amarillo offense down for the third game in a row.

Notes

Dom's Dozen: With a solo home run in the bottom of the 5th, OF Dominic Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 12 games. His streak is the longest by a Sod Poodle this season and is the longest active streak in the Texas League. On the streak, Fletcher has collected three doubles, four home runs, and 12 RBI. His solo shot was also his 23rd RBI of the year, which leads the Soddies, ranks second in the Texas League, and is tied for first with Stone Garrett (AAA) in the Arizona farm system.

Double Double: First baseman Leandro Cedeño had a strong night at the plate as he collected two doubles while extending his hitting streak to seven games. The multi-hit game was his 10th of the season, most of any Sod Poodle, and the pair of doubles put him in a tie with Jancarlos Cintron for the most on the team (7). Cedeño has been hitting for power often, tallying 14 extra-base hits and a .731 SLG.

Don't Dash, Dude!: Catcher Juan Centeno has been a defensive force behind the dish for Amarillo this season. He threw out Max Schuemann trying to steal second base tonight on a pinpoint laser to Drew Stankiewicz. On the season, Centeno has thrown out seven runners trying to steal for a 41% caught stealing percentage, and the Sod Poodles are 10-5 in his starts behind the plate.

Deceptive Delivery: RHP Brandon Pfaadt turned in yet another solid start on the mound. The former Bellarmine Knight dazzled with five strikeouts, all swinging. His pitches this season have been so deceptive, in fact, that 28 of his 34 strikeouts have been swinging. Pfaadt now leads the Sod Poodles, Arizona farm system, and the Texas League in punchouts.

Downtown Drought: After being shut out last night and held to just one run tonight, the Sod Poodles have only scored two runs in their last 19 innings of offense. Despite the dry spell, they continue to lead Double-A with 179 runs scored on the season. Over the past two games, the Sod Poodles have gone 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position and have left 18 runners on base.

Delightful Defense: For the seventh game in a row, the Sod Poodles did not commit an error. The team's current consecutive error-free streak now sits at 66.2 innings, the longest in the Texas League. The Soddies also turned their 16th double play of the season, 8th in the Texas League.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.