Leiter Powers Riders to First Shutout Win of Season

May 7, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders blanked the Arkansas Travelers at Riders Field Saturday night, 5-0, for their first shutout win of the year. Jack Leiter (1-2) struck out five batters in six scoreless innings for his first career win.

Blaine Crim and Ezequiel Duran both went deep, with Duran also knocking his league-best 13th double of the season. The pair of Crim and Duran scored all five Frisco runs.

Box score

The RoughRiders (15-10) went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position in Friday's game and left 11 men aboard. The Riders' pitching staff did not walk a batter for the first time this season, finishing with 11 strikeouts against Arkansas (12-14).

Frisco plated the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Crim, scoring Jonathan Ornelas to give Frisco a 1-0 lead.

Leiter got help from his defense for the final out of the top of the fifth inning from Nash Knight, who made a sliding grab moving away from the diamond to end the frame.

In the bottom of the fifth, Duran pulled his third home run of the season over the InTouch Home Run Terrace to give the Riders a 2-0 advantage. Duran drove in another run when he doubled off the left-field wall in the bottom of the seventh to stretch the lead to 3-0. On the next pitch, Crim lifted his fourth homer of the year to end the scoring on a solo shot, finalizing Frisco's 5-0 edge.

After six innings from Leiter, Grant Anderson struck out four batters in two scoreless innings on no walks and two hits. Lucas Jacobsen provided the final three outs and ended Saturday's game with one of his two strikeouts.

The six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon on Mother's Day with the Riders and Travelers scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. Left-hander Cole Ragans (1-1, 3.00 ERA) makes his fifth start on the mound for Frisco tomorrow, as the Riders intend to force a split series against Arkansas.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.