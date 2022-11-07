Rick Sweet Named International League Manager of the Year

November 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Minor League Baseball announced today that Rick Sweet has been named International League Manager of the Year as part of the 2022 Triple-A All-Star Teams and League Awards. Votes were cast by league managers.

Sweet led Nashville to the International West Division Championship with a 91-58 record and an appearance in the International League Championship Game. The Sounds were the only team in Minor League Baseball to surpass 90 wins in 2022.

Sweet has tallied 2,192 wins as a minor league manager, the fifth-most in the history of Minor League Baseball. In three seasons (2014, 2021-22) as Nashville's manager, Sweet is 238-176. His .575 winning percentage is the second-best in franchise history among managers with at least two seasons at the helm.

The Manager of the Year award is the fifth of Sweet's career. He was named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year in 1994, International League Manager of the Year in 2008 and 2009 and Baseball America's Manager of the Year in 2010.

Sweet is the sixth Sounds manager in franchise history to garner a Manager of the Year award. Prior winners include Steve Scarsone in 2016 (Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year), Frank Kremblas in 2007 (PCL Manager of the Year), Rick Renick in 1996 and 1993 (American Association Manager of the Year) and Carl "Stump" Merrill in 1980 (Southern League Manager of the Year).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2023 season begins at home on Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.