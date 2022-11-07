Syracuse Mets Third Baseman Mark Vientos Named an International League All-Star
November 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Syracuse Mets third baseman Mark Vientos has been named a 2022 International League All-Star. The announcement was made on Monday afternoon by Minor League Baseball. Votes were cast by league managers. This is the second straight season Syracuse has had a postseason All-Star. Last year, outfielder Khalil Lee was named an All-Star team.
Vientos played in 101 games for Syracuse in 2022, hitting .280 with 72 RBIs, 24 home runs, 16 doubles, and a triple. The 22-year-old ranked fifth in the league with an .877 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), ranked seventh with his 24 homers, placed 14th with his .280 batting average, and ranked 19th with his 72 RBIs.
Vientos is the seventh-ranked prospect in the New York Mets' organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Drafted by the Mets in the second round of the 2017 amateur entry draft out of American Heritage High School, Vientos has played his entire professional career in the Mets' organization. Vientos made his Major League debut on September 11th this season with the New York Mets at Miami, collected his first MLB hit on September 15th vs. Pittsburgh, and smashed his first MLB home run on September 24th at Oakland.
