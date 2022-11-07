Mark Payton Named 2022 Triple-A All-Star

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Outfielder Mark Payton, who led the Charlotte Knights in nearly every offensive category this past season, was named as a 2022 Triple-A All-Star, as announced by Minor League Baseball earlier today. Payton was named as the designated hitter on the 2022 International League All-Star Team. Votes were cast by league managers.

A native of Orland Park, IL, Payton led the Knights in batting average (.293), hits (138), total bases (254), doubles (31), triples (5), home runs (25), RBI (95), slugging percentage (.539) and OPS (.908). For the season, he finished sixth in the International League in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for third in doubles, sixth in home runs, second in RBI, eighth in on-base percentage (.369), first in slugging percentage, second in OPS and third in extra-base hits (61). He now ranks eighth on the Charlotte Knights single-season RBI list with 95. Additionally, his 85 runs scored in 2022 put him into a tie for sixth place on the Charlotte Knights single-season runs scored list.

Payton, 30, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on March 28, 2022. He was promoted to the White Sox on two occasions in 2022 and appeared in eight games with the club this year.

