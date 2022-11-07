MiLB Announces 2022 Triple-A League All-Stars and Award Winners
November 7, 2022 - International League (IL) News Release
New York City - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the two leagues that make up the Triple-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers.
INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Jonathan Aranda Durham Tampa Bay .318/.394/.521, .915, 18 HR, 85 RBI
Second Base Miles Mastrobuoni Durham Tampa Bay .300/.377/.469, .846, 16 HR, 64 RBI
Shortstop Gunnar Henderson Norfolk Baltimore .288/.390/.504, .894, 11 HR, 41 RBI
Third Base Mark Vientos Syracuse New York (NL) .280/.358/.519, .877, 24 HR, 72 RBI
Catcher Bo Naylor Columbus Cleveland .257/.366/.514, .880, 15 HR, 47 RBI
Outfield Alec Burleson Memphis St. Louis .331/.372/.532, .904, 20 HR, 87 RBI
Outfield Will Benson Columbus Cleveland .278/.426/.522, .948, 17 HR, 45 RBI
Outfield Josh Lowe Durham Tampa Bay .315/.402/.556, .958, 14 HR, 67 RBI
Designated Hitter Mark Payton Charlotte Chicago (AL) .293/.369/.539, .908, 25 HR, 95 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Grayson Rodriguez Norfolk Baltimore 14 G, 6-1, 2.20 ERA, 97 SO
Left-Handed Starter Kyle Muller Gwinnett Atlanta 23 G, 6-8, 3.41 ERA, 159 SO
Reliever Greg Weissert Scranton/W-B New York (AL) 42 G, 2-1, 1.69 ERA, 18 SV
Manager of the Year Rick Sweet Nashville Milwaukee 91-58, Best record in league
Most Valuable Player Jonathan Aranda Durham Tampa Bay .318/.394/.915, 18 HR, 85 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Greg Weissert Scranton/W-B New York (AL) 42 G, 2-1, 1.69 ERA, 18 SV
Top MLB Prospect Gunnar Henderson Norfolk Baltimore .288/.390/.894, 11 HR, 41 RBI
PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Matt Davidson Reno/Las Vegas Arizona/Oakland .310/.414/.644, 1.058, 32 HR, 66 RBI
Second Base Eguy Rosario El Paso San Diego .288/.368/.508, .876, 22 HR, 81 RBI
Shortstop David Hensley Sugar Land Houston .298/.420/.478, .898, 10 HR, 57 RBI
Third Base David Villar Sacramento San Francisco .275/.404/.617, 1.021, 27 HR, 82 RBI
Catcher Shea Langeliers Las Vegas Oakland .283/.366/.510, .876, 19 HR, 56 RBI
Outfield Jason Martin Oklahoma City Los Angeles (NL) .285/.374/.564, .938, 32 HR, 107 RBI
Outfield Stone Garrett Reno Arizona .275/.332/.568, .900, 28 HR, 95 RBI
Outfield Wynton Bernard Albuquerque Colorado .333/.387/.590, .977, 21 HR, 92 RBI
Designated Hitter Sean Bouchard Albuquerque Colorado .300/.404/.635, 1.039, 20 HR, 56 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Hunter Brown Sugar Land Houston 23 G, 9-4, 2.55 ERA, 134 SO
Left-Handed Starter Jake Kalish Salt Lake Los Angeles (AL) 23 G, 10-2, 2.87 ERA, 72 SO
Reliever Enoli Paredes Sugar Land Houston 50 G, 5-4, 2.63 ERA, 81 SO
Manager of the Year Gil Velazquez Reno Arizona 85-63, Best record in league
Most Valuable Player David Villar Sacramento San Francisco .275/.404/.617, 1.021, 27 HR, 82 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Hunter Brown Sugar Land Houston 23 G, 9-4, 2.55 ERA, 134 SO
Top MLB Prospect Miguel Vargas Oklahoma City Los Angeles (NL) .304/.404/.511, .915, 17 HR, 82 RBI
