MiLB Announces 2022 Triple-A League All-Stars and Award Winners

New York City - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the two leagues that make up the Triple-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Jonathan Aranda Durham Tampa Bay .318/.394/.521, .915, 18 HR, 85 RBI

Second Base Miles Mastrobuoni Durham Tampa Bay .300/.377/.469, .846, 16 HR, 64 RBI

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson Norfolk Baltimore .288/.390/.504, .894, 11 HR, 41 RBI

Third Base Mark Vientos Syracuse New York (NL) .280/.358/.519, .877, 24 HR, 72 RBI

Catcher Bo Naylor Columbus Cleveland .257/.366/.514, .880, 15 HR, 47 RBI

Outfield Alec Burleson Memphis St. Louis .331/.372/.532, .904, 20 HR, 87 RBI

Outfield Will Benson Columbus Cleveland .278/.426/.522, .948, 17 HR, 45 RBI

Outfield Josh Lowe Durham Tampa Bay .315/.402/.556, .958, 14 HR, 67 RBI

Designated Hitter Mark Payton Charlotte Chicago (AL) .293/.369/.539, .908, 25 HR, 95 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Grayson Rodriguez Norfolk Baltimore 14 G, 6-1, 2.20 ERA, 97 SO

Left-Handed Starter Kyle Muller Gwinnett Atlanta 23 G, 6-8, 3.41 ERA, 159 SO

Reliever Greg Weissert Scranton/W-B New York (AL) 42 G, 2-1, 1.69 ERA, 18 SV

Manager of the Year Rick Sweet Nashville Milwaukee 91-58, Best record in league

Most Valuable Player Jonathan Aranda Durham Tampa Bay .318/.394/.915, 18 HR, 85 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Greg Weissert Scranton/W-B New York (AL) 42 G, 2-1, 1.69 ERA, 18 SV

Top MLB Prospect Gunnar Henderson Norfolk Baltimore .288/.390/.894, 11 HR, 41 RBI

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Matt Davidson Reno/Las Vegas Arizona/Oakland .310/.414/.644, 1.058, 32 HR, 66 RBI

Second Base Eguy Rosario El Paso San Diego .288/.368/.508, .876, 22 HR, 81 RBI

Shortstop David Hensley Sugar Land Houston .298/.420/.478, .898, 10 HR, 57 RBI

Third Base David Villar Sacramento San Francisco .275/.404/.617, 1.021, 27 HR, 82 RBI

Catcher Shea Langeliers Las Vegas Oakland .283/.366/.510, .876, 19 HR, 56 RBI

Outfield Jason Martin Oklahoma City Los Angeles (NL) .285/.374/.564, .938, 32 HR, 107 RBI

Outfield Stone Garrett Reno Arizona .275/.332/.568, .900, 28 HR, 95 RBI

Outfield Wynton Bernard Albuquerque Colorado .333/.387/.590, .977, 21 HR, 92 RBI

Designated Hitter Sean Bouchard Albuquerque Colorado .300/.404/.635, 1.039, 20 HR, 56 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Hunter Brown Sugar Land Houston 23 G, 9-4, 2.55 ERA, 134 SO

Left-Handed Starter Jake Kalish Salt Lake Los Angeles (AL) 23 G, 10-2, 2.87 ERA, 72 SO

Reliever Enoli Paredes Sugar Land Houston 50 G, 5-4, 2.63 ERA, 81 SO

Manager of the Year Gil Velazquez Reno Arizona 85-63, Best record in league

Most Valuable Player David Villar Sacramento San Francisco .275/.404/.617, 1.021, 27 HR, 82 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Hunter Brown Sugar Land Houston 23 G, 9-4, 2.55 ERA, 134 SO

Top MLB Prospect Miguel Vargas Oklahoma City Los Angeles (NL) .304/.404/.511, .915, 17 HR, 82 RBI

